Denver nursing home to close after 105 years

Little Sisters of the Poor-Mullen Home in Denver is set to close after 105 years of operation in the area, the organization said Aug. 3.

"As part of a strategic plan aimed at strengthening our ministry and the quality of our religious and community life, we Little Sisters have recognized the need to withdraw from a certain number of Homes in the United States, while at the same time dedicating our resources to much needed upgrades and reconstruction projects in others," Mother Julie Horseman, provincial superior of the Little Sisters, said in a statement.

The Little Sisters will be assisting residents and their families with finding other accommodations based on needs. The land and buildings will be deeded to the Archdiocese of Denver.