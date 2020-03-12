States ranked by adults who had flu shot in past year

Adults in Texas were the least likely to receive flu vaccinations in 2018, while those in Washington, D.C., were the most likely to, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

Researchers analyzed data from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System 2013-2018 Survey Results, an ongoing, state-based, randomized telephone survey. The analysis revealed that the average U.S. flu vaccination rate in 2018 was 33.3 percent.

Here's how each state and Washington, D.C., stack up, from lowest to highest:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 45.

1. Texas — 26.4 percent

2. Louisiana — 26.4

3. New York — 28

4. Indiana — 28.5

5. Tennessee — 28.6

6. Georgia — 29.8

7. Wisconsin — 29.9

8. Arizona — 30.6

Oregon — 30.6

9. Florida — 30.7

10. Wyoming — 31

11. Arkansas — 31.1

12. Idaho — 32.1

13. Illinois — 32.2

14. Michigan — 32.3

Utah — 32.3

15.California — 32.4

Maine — 32.4

16. Nevada — 32.6

17. Mississippi — 32.7

18. New Hampshire — 33.3

19. Hawaii — 33.7

20. Alaska — 33.8

21. New Mexico — 34.3

22. Alabama — 34.6

23. Connecticut — 35

24. Ohio — 35.2

25. South Dakota — 35.3

26. South Carolina — 35.5

27. Montana — 35.7

28. Kentucky — 36

Kansas — 36

29. Missouri — 36.5

30. Colorado — 36.6

31. Rhode Island — 37.1

Massachusetts — 37.1

32. Vermont — 37.2

33. New Jersey — 38.1

Oklahoma — 38.1

34. Delaware — 38.2

35. Washington — 38.4

36. Virginia — 38.9

37. Nebraska — 39.4

38. Maryland — 39.5

39. Minnesota — 39.7

40. North Dakota — 40

41. Pennsylvania — 40.3

42. Iowa — 40.6

43. North Carolina — 41.7

44. West Virginia — 42.6

45. Washington, D.C. — 44.2

