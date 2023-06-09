Baptist Health South Florida hospital receives 7-figure gift

The Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital, part of the Baptist Health South Florida system, has received a seven-figure gift from the family of an emergency medicine physician there, South Florida Hospital News reported June 7.

The donation was made by Gail Rubin-Kwal, MD, and her family and adds to the $250 million raised through the hospital's Keeping the Promise campaign, which will contribute to campus redevelopment.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of the 16-hospital Baptist Health South Florida system and has 400 beds and more than 800 primary and specialty physicians on staff.