4 healthcare organizations naming facilities after donors

Four healthcare organizations have honored their donors or their donors' loved ones in the last month by naming a facility after them:

1. University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston)

Donor: Sealy & Smith Foundation and the 19th century Texas philanthropist and entrepreneur John Sealy

Amount: $1 billion over 100 years

Name: The medical school has been named the John Sealy School of Medicine.





2. Wistar Institute Cancer Center (Philadelphia)

Donor: Ronald Caplan, founder and president of PMC Property Group, and his wife Ellen

Amount: $10 million

Name: The cancer center is getting the new name of Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center of the Wistar Institute.





3. University of Texas Southwestern (Dallas)

Donor: The O'Donnell Foundation, created by the late philanthropist Peter O'Donnell Jr. and his wife, Edith

Amount: $100 million

Name: The school of public health has been named the Peter O'Donnell Jr. School of Public Health.





4. Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch, N.J.)

Donor: Sheldon Vogel, former CFO of Atlantic Records

Amount: $10 million

Name: A new health and wellness facility will be named the Anne Vogel Family Care and Wellness Center, in honor of Mr. Vogel's wife, who died in 2021 from dementia.