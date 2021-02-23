Why some Chicago patients are paying COVID-19 vaccine appointment fees

At least one COVID-19 vaccine provider is charging uninsured patients for consultations before they receive their vaccines, according to a Feb. 23 report from local NPR affiliate WBEZ.

Michigan Avenue Immediate Care has been charging patients who are insured or have out-of-network providers a $195 fee for a so-called vaccine consultation, according to WBEZ.

The clinic told WBEZ the fee is justified and said the consultation is a critical step that evaluates patients.

"We've had a lot of positive feedback from patients regarding having the time and opportunity to ask a physician open-ended and detailed questions regarding their specific medical issues and how they relate to COVID vaccination," Michigan Avenue Immediate Care said in a statement.

Guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health says that COVID-19 vaccine providers can charge administration fees for the vaccine, but they should bill insurance providers or the federal government if a patient is uninsured.

Michigan Avenue Immediate Care told WBEZ it bills insurance for in-network patients, but charges uninsured or out-of-network patients up front.

Theresa Eagleson, the director of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, told WBEZ the department has received about 50 calls about vaccine administration fees and it is working on getting them reimbursed.

Ms. Eagleson told WBEZ she encourages patients to push back if faced with a COVID-19 vaccine fee, as federal and state COVID-19 vaccine guidelines are designed to protect patients from paying any vaccination fees.

