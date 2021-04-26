Where are COVID-19 vaccination rates dropping the most?

COVID-19 vaccination rates dropped in 41 states during the past week, with 11 states reporting decreases of 25 percent or greater, Forbes reported April 26.

On April 15, the seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily was 3.3 million. As of April 26, the rate has dropped to 2.75 million doses a day, according to CDC data.

The biggest decreases are occuring in states with smaller populations that have been reporting relatively high vaccination levels throughout the country's vaccine effort, according to Forbes. For example, New Hampshire's vaccination rate shot down by 80 percent during the past week, and Alaska's rate dropped by 55 percent.

Sharp decreases are also happening in Southern states that have reported vaccination rates on the lower side throughout the U.S. vaccine effort. Such states include Mississippi, where rates have decreased by 55 percent, and Georgia, where rates have dropped by 42 percent. In both states, less than a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated.

