Walgreens, DoorDash partner to offer delivery service

Walgreens said July 16 it has partnered with DoorDash to offer delivery services in select cities.

On the DoorDash app, people in Chicago, Atlanta and Denver can currently order some over-the-counter drugs and convenience products from Walgreens for delivery.

Walgreens said it plans to expand that service to other major markets by the end of this summer, starting with Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Sacramento and Seattle.

Walgreens offers 2,300 items for delivery and plans to expand to more than 5,000 by the end of the summer.

