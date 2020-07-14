Almost 'like hurricane season': Florida Walgreens pharmacy manager describes pandemic chaos

A pharmacy manager at a Walgreens in Delray Beach, Fla., told The Palm Beach Post that it has been chaotic working in the pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danny Bautista, the pharmacy manager, compared working in the pharmacy during COVID-19 to working during Florida's hurricane season.

"It almost feels like when hurricane season is here, and there’s a hurricane about to hit. Everybody’s preparing to make sure they have all their medications, and it’s just chaotic in the pharmacy, and I feel like it’s been the case ever since," he told The Post.

He said his pharmacy in Delray Beach is one of the busiest in Palm Beach County and it mostly serves people over the age of 65.

He told The Post that he has daily and weekly conferences with senior Walgreens leaders to get insights on new CDC guidance or best practices and that he feels safe with the precautionary steps that Walgreens has been taking.

"All employees are required to wear a mask. We’re checking our temperatures before our shift. We have a list of symptoms that if we exhibit any of them, we’re to go home immediately," he told The Post.

He also said that he takes precautions such as undressing in the garage when he comes home, putting his clothes immediately in the washer and showering right away, to avoid spreading the virus to his family.

"Times like this, I feel like it tugs on my heart. I feel like this is why I became a pharmacist. To be able to help people that are vulnerable, people that need, basically, a better quality of life," he told The Post.

