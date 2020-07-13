Premier's ProvideGx program partners with Fresenius Kabi to supply propofol

Premier's ProvideGx program is partnering with German drugmaker Fresenius Kabi to supply Diprivan, a type of propofol, to healthcare providers to help stabilize the supply of the drug for COVID-19 patients.

Diprivan is a formulation of propofol — a drug used for anesthesia and sedation — that uses an antimicrobial retardant that may inhibit microbial growth if contaminated.

Diprivan is a commonly used anesthetic in many elective surgery procedures. It is also often used to sedate patients placed on ventilators.

Demand for propofol nationwide spiked during April to about six times historical rates, according to Premier's data, while fill rates fell to less than 50 percent.

Premier's president, Michael Alkire, said resuming elective surgeries across the country as well as a new spike in COVID-19 cases could cause a second spike in propofol demand, which could lead to more widespread shortages.

Premier's ProvideGx program identifies safe supply sources for drugs that are either on the national drug shortage list or at risk of being added to it, the company said.

ProvideGx said Fresenius Kabi will retain a significant safety stock of Diprivan for Premier members. The financial terms of their partnership weren't disclosed.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Drugmakers have raised prices on hundreds of drugs during pandemic

Recent hydroxychloroquine study draws criticism from medical community

NIH rolls out COVID-19 clinical trials network: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.