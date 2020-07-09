Drugmakers have raised prices on hundreds of drugs during pandemic

So far in July, drugmakers have raised prices on 42 drugs by an average of 3.5 percent, according to data from GoodRx. That adds to the 857 drugs that have already increased prices this year.

In general, the drugs that have seen price increases are specialty drugs that few people take. The majority of specialty drugs were already expensive and continue to increase in price, according to GoodRx.

Some of the largest price increases were for an antibiotic called Omeclamox-Pak, made by Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, which has had a price increase of 13.4 percent this year.

An ADHD treatment made by Neos Therapeutics called Adzenys XR-ODT has had a price increase of 10 percent this year.

BiDil, a heart failure drug made by Arbor Pharmaceuticals, has had a price increase of 9.7 percent this year.

The data shows that many drugmakers have not halted their price increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

