Vaccines and therapeutics' efficacy against omicron: 6 things to know

Here are six recent findings about the effectiveness of vaccines and therapeutics in protecting against the omicron variant.

Israeli researchers presented early findings Jan. 17 that showed a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine was not enough to protect against omicron infection. The findings are based on a study involving 274 healthcare workers at Sheba Medical Center who received a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccine.



Pfizer said Jan. 18 its COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid appears effective against omicron. The drugmaker cited three laboratory studies that showed nirmatrelvir — the drug's main component — maintained effectiveness against omicron. Pfizer's chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD, said the company is "encouraged by these initial laboratory findings," which have not been peer reviewed.



Two studies published by the CDC on Jan. 21 found booster doses to be more protective against the delta and omicron variants when compared to just two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.



A study published Jan. 22 in bioRxiv showed antibodies able to block the omicron variant last four months after a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine. The study, which has yet to be peer reviewed, found individuals still had substantial neutralizing activity against the variant at least up to four months after the third Pfizer shot.



The FDA on Jan. 24 removed two monoclonal antibody therapies from the list of COVID-19 treatments because of their ineffectiveness against omicron. The use of Eli Lilly's bamlanivimab and etesevimab, which are administered together, and Regeneron's REGEN-COV are no longer authorized for use.



Pfizer and BioNTech on Jan. 25 launched a clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of their omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The study will include up to 1,420 participants ages 18-55 across three cohorts.