FDA limits use of two COVID-19 antibody treatments due to omicron

The FDA removed two monoclonal antibody therapies from the list of COVID-19 treatments due to their ineffectiveness against the omicron variant, the agency said Jan. 24.

The use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, which are administered together, and REGEN-COV are no longer authorized for use. The agency said if patients in certain geographic regions are likely to be infected or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments in the future, these treatments may be authorized in these regions.

The Department of Health and Human Services notified state health officials Jan. 24 that distribution of the antibody medications has been halted as a result, The Washington Post reported.

Florida Gov. Mike DeSantis closed all monoclonal antibody treatment sites in the state as a result of the decision. More than 2,000 appointments were canceled in the state for Jan. 25 alone, according to a statement from Mr. DeSantis' office.

Several treatments remain effective against omicron — including sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody made by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology — and the agency encouraged healthcare providers to consult the NIH panel's COVID-19 treatment guidelines.