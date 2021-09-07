US hits milestone with 75% of adults getting at least one COVID-19 shot

Seventy-five percent of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sept. 7, CDC data shows.

Cyrus Shahpar, MD, the White House's COVID-19 data director, tweeted Sept. 7 that 1.51 million vaccines were administered between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, a number lower than usual due to it being Labor Day weekend, he said.

That number includes 681,000 people getting first doses and 105,000 people getting second or third doses. Third doses of the vaccine have been authorized in people who are immunocompromised.

CDC data shows that 64.3 percent of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated. Of the U.S. population eligible for a vaccine, which includes people ages 12 and older, 73.1 percent have gotten at least one shot, and 62.3 have been fully vaccinated. That means 53.2 percent of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated and 62.5 percent have gotten at least one dose.

The U.S. has administered nearly 376 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.