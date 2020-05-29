University of Arkansas researchers receive NIH grant for experimental heart drug

Researchers at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville are developing a therapeutic drug they hope can regenerate heart tissue, according to a May 29 press release.

The researchers plan to create a biological drug that would enter the body via a stent to seek lesions and treat coronary blockages to prevent heart failure. If successful, the drug would be the first of its kind to function in congruence with the biochemical activity that causes an adverse event.

"All available medicines treat only symptoms to slow the onset of heart failure. The design of our biologics improves current methods of controlled release, because it takes advantage of specific biochemical events that occur during heart failure," Josh Sakon, PhD, leader of the experimental study, said in a news release.

The study is funded by two $30,000 grants from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Arkansas Chancellor's Fund.

More articles on pharmacy:

Georgia pharma company recalls thyroid drug for super potency

CVS to deliver prescriptions via self-driving cars

Novartis to produce experimental COVID-19 vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.