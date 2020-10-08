Two-thirds of Americans willing to get flu shot, but misconceptions still abound, Walgreens survey finds

Seventy-two percent of Americans said they would probably or definitely receive a flu shot during the current flu season, according to results released Oct. 8 from a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Walgreens.

The survey gathered responses from 2,043 Americans age 18 and older from Aug. 4-6. Here are five of its other notable findings:

Thirty-two percent of respondents said they are more likely to get the flu vaccine this flu season than in previous years. Sixty-one percent of respondents in that group cited wanting to do all they can to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic as their motivation.



Forty-seven percent of respondents did not know that flu shots cannot help prevent COVID-19.



Thirty percent of respondents believed they can get the flu from a flu shot, and 18 percent are unsure.



Thirty percent of respondents believed antibiotics would make them better if they got the flu.



Twenty-nine percent of respondents said they usually don't receive a flu shot because they think they can get the flu even when they're vaccinated against it.

