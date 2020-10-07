GlaxoSmithKline launches AI effort to discover new drugs, vaccines

U.K.-based pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline partnered with Nvidia, a Santa Clara, Calif.-based tech company that invented the graphics processing unit, to discover new treatments, the companies announced Oct. 5.

The partnership will run out of GlaxoSmithKline's artificial intelligence hub in London. The drugmaker aims to use its clinical and genomic data in combination with Nvidia's computing systems and Cambridge-1 supercomputer to drive breakthroughs for vaccine and drug discovery.

"We're building new algorithms and approaches in addition to bringing together the best minds at the intersection of medicine, genetics and artificial intelligence in the U.K.'s rich ecosystem," Kim Branson, PhD, GlaxoSmithKline's senior vice president and global head of AI and machine learning, said in a news release. "This new partnership with NVIDIA will also contribute additional computational power and state-of-the-art AI technology."

More articles on pharmacy:

Insulin in US costs up to 10 times more than in other wealthy countries, study says

Eli Lilly submits emergency authorization request for its COVID-19 antibody drug

Former vaccine official resigns from HHS months after demotion, whistleblower complaint

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.