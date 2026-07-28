Thyroid medication recalled nationwide

Major Pharmaceuticals has recalled 12 levothyroxine sodium tablet products distributed nationwide after the FDA classified the action as a Class II recall because the medications were subpotent, according to a July 28 FDA enforcement report. The recall was initiated July 13 and classified July 17.

Subpotent drugs contain less active ingredient than specified on the label, which can reduce the medication’s intended effect. The recalled products include levothyroxine sodium tablets in 25 micrograms, 50 micrograms, 75 micrograms, 88 micrograms, 112 micrograms, 125 micrograms and 150 micrograms strengths packaged in 100-tablet and 10-tablet unit-dose blister cartons. The affected lots have expiration dates ranging from July 2026 through January 2027.

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