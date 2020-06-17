Sanofi funnels $680M into new vaccine production site research center

Sanofi disclosed its plans to invest $680 million in a new vaccine manufacturing facility and research center in a June 16 news release.

Sanofi's Evolutive Vaccine Facility will be built around a central unit that contains several digital production modules that can manufacture three to four vaccines at the same time. The facility, which will be located in Neuville sur Saône, France, is expected to create about 200 new jobs.

The research and development center will be built at Sanofi's site in Marcy-l'Etoile, France. It will include laboratories for new vaccine development as the company seeks greater preparedness for future disease outbreaks.

More articles on pharmacy:

10 exec moves affecting the pharma industry

Ohio Medicaid to pay pharmacies to give COVID-19 tests

US appeals court strikes down HHS rule requiring drug prices in TV ads

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.