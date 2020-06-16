Ohio Medicaid to pay pharmacies to give COVID-19 tests

Ohio's Department of Medicaid said June 15 it will begin paying all pharmacies in the state to administer COVID-19 tests, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Previously, the roughly 2,000 community pharmacie in Ohio weren't able to conduct tests because the state hadn't set up a system to reimburse them. Testing was only available in large chain pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens.

Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran said during a presentation to the Prescription Drug Transparency and Affordability Council that pharmacies will be reimbursed $23.46 per nasal swab, according to the Dispatch.

