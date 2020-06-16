Rochester Regional to launch specialty pharmacy

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health will launch a specialty pharmacy service to better serve its patients who require specialty medicines, according to a June 16 news release.

The specialty pharmacy will start service in the health system's oncology and rheumatology clinics this summer. Pharmacists will provide education and counseling to improve medication adherence and pharmacy liaisons will help with prescription refills, financial assistance forms and insurance approvals.

Rochester Regional plans to add the specialty pharmacy service to additional clinics throughout 2020-21.

