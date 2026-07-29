Pittsburgh pharmacies face estradiol patch shortage

Pharmacies in the Pittsburgh area are reporting shortages of estradiol patches used to treat menopause, perimenopause and gender dysphoria, according to a July 29 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report. Pharmacists told the newspaper the supply constraints have lasted for months, with some reporting shortages for six to eight months and no clear timeline for resolution.

Pharmacists attributed the shortage to increased demand after the FDA removed a black-box warning from certain hormone therapy drugs in November. Some pharmacies have switched patients to alternative dosages or topical gels when patches are unavailable, while others reported patients traveling as much as 40 minutes to find the medication. Wilson’s Pharmacy also reported paying double the usual price when limited supplies become available.

The FDA told the Post-Gazette that estradiol patches are not currently listed on the agency’s drug shortages website because the product has not met the threshold for a national shortage. The agency said it is monitoring supply, has worked with manufacturers to increase production and that all six estrogen patch manufacturers are operating at full capacity.

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