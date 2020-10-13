Pfizer's breast cancer drug fails phase 3 testing

Pfizer's breast cancer drug Ibrance did not meet its goal of improving invasive disease-free survival in patients with early-stage breast cancer, the drugmaker announced Oct. 9.

The drug's phase 3 trial compared one year of Ibrance taken with at least five years of standard adjuvant endocrine therapy to a placebo taken with at least five years of the therapy.

The trial failure marks Pfizer's latest setback in its efforts to widen Ibrance's use to treat patients who have early-stage breast cancer. The drug is already approved in the U.S. to treat certain patients with advanced metastasized breast cancer.

The drugmaker's announcement put Pfizer behind Eli Lilly, which released data in June that showed its breast cancer drug Verzenio met its trial goal of decreasing the risk of recurrence for early-stage breast cancer.

