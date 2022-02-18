Pfizer antiviral pill reduces risk of severe COVID-19 by 89%, study shows

Nearly two months after Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid was authorized by the FDA, the drugmaker released final efficacy and safety data for the pill in a study published Feb. 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study detailed the results of a trial involving 2,246 unvaccinated, nonhospitalized patients at high risk of their case progressing to severe COVID-19. The researchers gave 1,120 participants Paxlovid and the other 1,126 participants received a placebo.

Participants in the Paxlovid group were 88.9 percent less likely to die or be hospitalized compared with those in the placebo group. The pill presented no evident safety concerns, according to the study.



Read the full study here.