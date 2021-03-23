Oncology drugs saw big boost in 2020 revenue: S&P report

Revenue for oncology drugs, such as Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda, rose significantly in 2020 compared to the year prior, according to data from S&P Global.

Keytruda, used to treat a number of cancers, including breast cancer and skin cancer, generated more revenue than any other oncology drug last year — $14.38 billion — a 29.7 percent increase over 2019.

The next best-selling oncology drug in 2020 was Bristol Myers Squibb's Revlimid, at $12.11 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo was one of the few oncology drugs that saw revenue fall last year, down 2.9 percent to $6.99 billion, according to S&P Global.



Find the full report here.

