Most Kansas counties refuse new COVID-19 vaccine doses amid drop in demand

More than half of the counties in Kansas declined their weekly allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses last week due to a drop in demand, The Hill reported April 25.

Sixty-two out of the 105 counties in the state declined their vaccine shipments.

A spokesperson for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly told The Hill that many Kansas residents are delaying getting their shots due to the drop in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

State officials are planning a campaign to encourage hesitant people to get the vaccine.

Louisiana and Mississippi have also asked the federal government to stop sending their full allotments of COVID-19 shots due to dwindling demand, The Hill reported.

Read the full article here.

