Many pharmacies not verifying booster dose eligibility

Many pharmacies are administering COVID-19 booster shots to people without requiring proof of eligibility for the shot under CDC standards, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29.

Debbie Hirsh, 67, a retired special education teacher, told the Journal that a CVS pharmacy in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., gave her a third dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, no questions asked. She said she checked a box on the pharmacy's website saying she was immunocompromised, though she's not.

A booster of Moderna's vaccine is allowed under emergency use authorization from the FDA only for those who are immunocompromised.

CVS spokesperson Michael DeAngelis told the Journal that CVS is giving third Moderna doses only to eligible immunocompromised people and is following CDC guidance to allow people to self-attest their eligibility without requiring documents for proof.

Other patients told the Journal pharmacies weren't asking for proof of eligibility.

Michele Cozadd, 46, a former supply chain information technologist in Columbus, Ohio, told the Journal she got her booster without any questions from her pharmacist.

"Even on the scheduling app, it didn't ask me if I had a preexisting condition or a high risk factor," she said.

Read the full article here.