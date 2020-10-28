Kroger-owned pharmacies offering in-store rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

Kroger Health is now offering rapid COVID-19 antibody tests at its pharmacies, the retailer said Oct. 28.

The antibody tests use a finger-prick blood sample taken by a licensed health professional and can give results within 15 minutes. The tests can tell people if they've previously been infected with COVID-19, but not if they are actively infected.

Kroger has offered in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests as well. The antibody tests are available now at Kroger-owned pharmacies at Ralph's grocery stores in California and Kroger pharmacies in Michigan. The company said the tests will be available at all Kroger pharmacies by the end of November.

The tests, which are supplied by Whitmire Medical, are $25. They were granted emergency use authorization from the FDA in July and authorized for broader point-of-care use in September. People who believe they may have been infected with the virus but aren't experiencing symptoms now are eligible for the tests.

Read Kroger's full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

FDA is letting COVID-19 vaccine makers skip inspection before emergency authorization

Vertex urged to address 'fatal inequality' in access to its cystic fibrosis drug

CVS to add rapid COVID-19 testing at 1,000 pharmacies

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.