J&J resumes EU vaccine rollout

Johnson & Johnson said April 20 it is resuming its COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union, Norway and Iceland.

The announcement came the same day as the European Medicines Agency, the European Union's equivalent to the FDA, said the vaccine should be administered because its benefits outweigh its risks. The agency said the cases of blood clots linked to Johnson & Johnson's shot are "very similar" to the blood clots associated with AstraZeneca's vaccine, for which it made a similar recommendation.

The EMA also said a label should be added to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine label to warn about the rare possibility of blood clots.

Johnson & Johnson said it will revise its label and resume shipping the 200 million vaccines it promised to the E.U., Norway and Iceland.

