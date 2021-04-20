Over-the-counter COVID-19 tests now at CVS, Walgreens

Both CVS and Walgreens are now offering COVID-19 tests over-the-counter.

CVS said April 19 it is offering three types of tests in stores and online — the Ellume COVID-19 home test, Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test, and Labcorp's Pixel PCR test home collection kit.

All three tests are available without a prescription and are intended for use by people with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

"Access to testing continues to be an important part of the nation's pandemic response. Making OTC COVID-19 tests available to our customers helps remove barriers by providing convenient options for testing," said George Coleman, senior vice president and chief merchant at CVS Pharmacy.

Walgreens will offer Abbott's BinaxNOW test over the counter in stores and online, the retail pharmacy giant said April 19.

All of the tests at both CVS and Walgreens range in price from $24 to $120 and aren't covered by insurance.

"Even as vaccines become more widely available, COVID-19 testing remains a critical tool to keep our communities safe. The addition of this over-the-counter test in store will help ensure our customers have access to testing solutions when and how they need it — at home or at one of our conveniently located testing sites," said John Standley, president of Walgreens.

