India lifts ban on hydroxychloroquine exports after Trump threatens retaliation

India lifted its export ban on hydroxychloroquine after President Donald Trump threatened retaliation against the country, Business Insider reported.

India put a partial ban on the drug, touted March 25 by President Trump as a "game changer" in the U.S. response to COVID-19, to maintain an adequate supply for its own citizens.

The country put a total ban on exports on April 4, and in an April 6 news briefing, President Trump said he disagreed with the ban and threatened unspecified "retaliation" against India if it didn't lift the ban, Business Insider reported.

The Indian government released a statement April 7 that didn't mention President Trump's comments but said it was partially lifting the ban in "appropriate quantities."



