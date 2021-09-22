How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 26, down in 24

An average of 761,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a less than 1 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.

Michigan has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 68 percent in the past week. Nearly 52 percent of Michigan's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Sept. 21. Ohio saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 54 percent. Nearly 50 percent of Ohio's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered.