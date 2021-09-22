How vaccination rates are changing in each state: Up in 26, down in 24

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen

An average of 761,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a less than 1 percent decrease from the week before, according to The Washington Post.

Michigan has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 68 percent in the past week. Nearly 52 percent of Michigan's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Sept. 21. Ohio saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 54 percent. Nearly 50 percent of Ohio's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered.

  1. Michigan: up 68 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.83

  2. Georgia: up 62 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.08

  3. Virginia: up 46 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.75

  4. Texas: up 25 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.34

  5. Minnesota: up 18 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.61

  6. Louisiana: up 17 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.52

  7. Indiana: up 17 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.82

  8. Wisconsin: up 16 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 55.75

  9. Connecticut: up 13 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 68.01

  10. Utah: up 13 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.75

  11. Kentucky: up 11 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.2

  12. Alabama: up 10 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.58

  13. California: up 10 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.08

  14. Idaho: up 8 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.9

  15. South Carolina: up 7 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.96

  16. Nebraska: up 7 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54

  17. Nevada: up 6 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.02

  18. Massachusetts: up 5 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.37

  19. Alaska: up 4 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.31

  20. West Virginia: up 4 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.18

  21. Rhode Island: up 4 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.12

  22. New Mexico: up 4 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.29

  23. Oregon: up 3 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.02

  24. Arizona: up 3 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.44

  25. Illinois: up 3 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.84

  26. New York: up 1 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.73

  27. District of Columbia: up 1 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 59.28

  28. North Dakota: down 4 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 43.36

  29. New Jersey: down 6 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.61

  30. Maryland: down 6 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.42

  31. Vermont: down 6 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 69.03

  32. Pennsylvania: down 8 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.04

  33. Colorado: down 8 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.69

  34. New Hampshire: down 8 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.08

  35. Arkansas: down 11 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.73

  36. Missouri: down 14 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.12

  37. Oklahoma: down 15 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.63

  38. South Dakota: down 17 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.96

  39. Maine: down 17 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.77

  40. North Carolina: down 18 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.82

  41. Kansas: down 19 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.35

  42. Hawaii: down 23 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 57.1

  43. Wyoming: down 24 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.83

  44. Iowa: down 25 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.42

  45. Washington: down 26 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.57

  46. Tennessee: down 30 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.48

  47. Mississippi: down 31 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 42.53

  48. Montana: down 33 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 47.9

  49. Florida: down 37 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.25

  50. Delaware: down 46 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.8

  51. Ohio: down 54 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49.73
 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles