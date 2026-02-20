Henry Ford Health delivers Michigan’s 1st hemophilia gene therapy 

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has administered Michigan’s first commercial infusion of Roctavian, a gene therapy for hemophilia A.

The one-time infusion was given Jan. 15 to a man with severe hemophilia A at the infusion and chemotherapy treatment center at Henry Ford Cancer–Detroit, according to a Feb. 18 news release.

Roctavian is the first FDA-approved gene therapy for adults with severe hemophilia A. It delivers a working copy of the factor-7 gene, enabling the liver to produce the clotting protein that people with the condition lack. The treatment has been shown to reduce bleeding episodes and eliminate the need for routine factor replacement in more than 80% of patients after five years.

The infusion also marked the first IV gene therapy Henry Ford Health has administered outside clinical trials — a milestone for the system’s gene therapy program. The health system hired a dedicated pharmacist to manage the logistics of administering therapies that can cost millions per dose.

“Administering an infusion like Roctavian takes extensive coordination,” said Justin Reid, a cell and gene therapy pharmacy specialist at Henry Ford Health. “We’re thrilled that we have a blueprint for making this therapy available to patients across the Midwest.”