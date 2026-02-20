HHS invests $15M to bolster US supply of Tamiflu

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, an agency within HHS, is investing $15 million to scale domestic production of shikimic acid, a key starting material for the antiviral drug Tamiflu (oseltamivir).

The investment is intended to address the nation’s recurring shortages of Tamiflu, ASPR said Feb. 18. The funding builds on a previous $32.4 million award to Waltham, Mass.-based Manus Bio. The company received an additional $15 million to expand domestic production of shikimic acid as part of ASPR’s broader effort to strengthen supply chain resilience.

Shikimic acid is currently sourced entirely from China, according to ASPR.

In early 2026, parts of the U.S. experienced shortages of the antiviral during a particularly severe flu season that saw decade-high hospital admissions and outpatient visits.

As of Feb. 12, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists reported 10 Tamiflu presentations in short supply and 20 available presentations. “Per FDA, this shortage is more local stock outs due to increased demand,” the ASHP said.

Prescription fills for Tamiflu appeared to peak during the last week of December, according to GoodRx data.