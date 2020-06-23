House bills aim to keep COVID-19 treatments affordable, establish research database

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have introduced two bills in the U.S. House that would prohibit drugmakers from unfairly inflating the prices of potential COVID-19 treatments or vaccines and require all taxpayer-funded COVID-19 research to be recorded in a federal database, STAT reported.

The bills stem from concern among lawmakers that COVID-19 therapies and vaccines may be unaffordable for the general public.

One of the bills, introduced by Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., would:

Prohibit drugmakers from gaining monopolies on new, taxpayer-funded COVID-19 drugs

Require the federal government to mandate affordable pricing for new, taxpayer-funded drugs

Require drugmakers to publicly report expenses for making a COVID-19 drug, including contributions from federal funds

Waive exclusive licenses on any drug for treating a public health emergency

The other bill, introduced by Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, would create a database to allow people to monitor tax dollars used by federal agencies for COVID-19 research and to create medical products, STAT reported. The database would include:

All federal support provided to drugmakers, both financial and nonfinancial

All clinical trial data

Patent information

Any agreements made between the federal government and drugmakers

Contracts between federal agencies and drugmakers usually can only be obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, according to STAT, and can be heavily redacted, as a lot of drugmakers claim certain information is confidential and contains trade secrets.

One or both of the bills could be included in a congressional bill on drug-pricing, STAT reported.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Generic remdesivir to cost up to $79 per dose

GlaxoSmithKline recalls 2 cough syrups with wrong dosing cups

CVS partners with American Lung Association for COVID-19 research effort

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.