Healthcare workers, nursing home residents likely next in line for COVID-19 boosters

A COVID-19 booster plan for Americans who are not immunocompromised could come as early as this fall, people familiar with the effort told The New York Times Aug. 14.

The FDA on Aug. 12 amended the emergency use authorizations for Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, allowing for a third booster dose in immunocompromised people. The next day, a CDC panel voted unanimously to recommend immunocompromised people receive third doses.

The booster plan for the rest of the population likely will follow a priority framework similar to the one employed during the country's initial vaccine rollout. Nursing home residents and healthcare workers will likely be the first groups eligible to receive booster shots, followed by Americans age 65 and older, sources told The New York Times.

Americans seeking booster shots will likely receive the same vaccine they originally received, the sources said.