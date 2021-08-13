CDC panel unanimously recommends COVID-19 booster for immunocompromised people

A CDC panel voted unanimously Aug. 13 to recommend booster doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines be given to immunocompromised people, CNBC reported.

The agency, which has the final say on whether booster doses are given, is expected to formally adopt the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' recommendation later in the day.

The FDA amended the emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines Aug. 12 allowing for a third booster dose in immunocompromised people. With both agencies' approval, booster shots could start being given immediately, according to CNBC.

The agencies did not approve boosters for recipients of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

"Currently there are not data to support the use of an additional mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose after a primary [Johnson & Johnson] COVID-19 vaccine in immunocompromised people. FDA and CDC are actively working to provide guidance on this issue," Neela Goswami, MD, wrote in her presentation to the panel, according to CNBC.

Immunocompromised people make up about 2.7 percent of the U.S. adult population and 44 percent of hospitalized breakthrough COVID-19 infections, CNBC reported.



Read the full article here.