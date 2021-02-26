FDA vaccine committee votes to endorse J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee voted Feb. 26 to unanimously recommend the agency grant emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The panel voted on just one question: Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 18 years of age and older?

All members of the committee voted "yes" to recommend the FDA grant emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

The FDA is expected to follow the committee's recommendation and issue an emergency use authorization for the vaccine as soon as Feb. 27, according to The New York Times.

The vaccine committee, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, is made up of outside experts, including physicians, academics, disease experts and biostatisticians. They have all been vetted for conflicts of interest before becoming members of the committee.

More articles on pharmacy:

Moderna, Pfizer testing ways to boost COVID-19 vaccines against variants

Kentucky compounding pharmacy forfeits $1.8M for illegal drug distribution scheme

Moderna CMO to leave the company

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.