FDA panel recommends approval of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA's advisory panel recommended Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for emergency use authorization Dec. 17, making way for an approval expected by late in the day on Dec. 18, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The panel voted 20-0 in favor of recommending the vaccine's broad use in people ages 18 and older, WSJ reported. Michael Kurilla, MD, PhD, a director of clinical innovation with the National Institutes of Health, abstained from the vote. He declined WSJ's request for comment.

Moderna's expected approval would make its vaccine the second to be granted emergency use authorization by the FDA. Pfizer's vaccine became the first Dec. 11.

