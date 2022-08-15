Digital pharmacy Truepill cuts 14% of staff in another round of layoffs

Truepill has reduced its global workforce by 14 percent in another round of job cuts for the digital pharmacy, a spokesperson told Becker's.

The company had previously let go of 15 percent of its staff in June, with CEO Sid Viswanathan saying at that time that "the markets have shifted, and we must adapt."

The spokesperson disputed another report that the August layoffs slashed the firm's workforce by a third and eliminated its entire U.K. team.

Truepill had been the preferred pharmacy for troubled telehealth startup Cerebral, which is under federal investigation for its prescribing practices.

The digital pharmacy has raised more than $255 million from funders including Optum Ventures.