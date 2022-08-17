Digital pharmacy Medly lays off 16% of staff

Medly Pharmacy has let go of 16 percent of its workforce, the digital pharmacy's chief executive wrote in a recent LinkedIn post.

"It was not a decision we took lightly," Medly co-founder and CEO Marg Patel wrote. "Many of the associates we let go, I had personally interviewed and was proud to bring them on. I am grateful for everyone who devoted their time, energy and efforts in reimagining the future of pharmacy."

Mr. Patel posted a document with contact info for the laid-off workers for recruiters.

The August move follows other recent layoffs by digital pharmacies aiming to disrupt the industry in the last few years.