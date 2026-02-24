CVS raises bonuses for corporate employees: Bloomberg

After CVS Health surpassed its projected operating income for 2025, the company increased annual bonuses for corporate employees about 42% higher than baseline levels, Bloomberg reported Feb. 23.

The bonuses for 2025 are based on net promoter score, how CVS performed compared to internal projections for adjusted operating income, and “the ratio of enterprise operating expenses to revenue,” according to records Bloomberg reviewed. A CVS spokesperson told the news outlet all three components of the bonus structure surpassed target performance.

The bonuses will be 42.3% higher than baseline levels — a significant change from 2024 bonuses, which were more than 60% below targets, the report said.

CVS’ adjusted operating income last year was $14.4 billion, representing a 20.6% increase from the approximate $12 billion adjusted operating income in 2024. However, the company’s operating income was $4.7 billion in 2025, a 45.3% decrease from 2024. The adjusted operating income excludes a “$5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to the healthcare delivery reporting unit and approximately $1.2 billion of legacy litigation charges,” according to CVS Health’s financial report.