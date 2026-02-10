CVS Health 2025 profit falls short of $1.8B

CVS Health reported less than $1.8 billion profit in 2025, down 61.8% year over year, according to a Feb. 10 earnings release. Fourth-quarter net income attributable to CVS Health was $2.9 billion, up about 80% from the same period the previous year.

The company faced a $5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge and roughly $1.2 billion of legacy litigation charges in 2025.

Total revenue in 2025 was $402.1 billion, a 7.8% increase from 2024. Fourth quarter revenue reached $105.7 billion.

Operating income from last year was $4.7 billion, a 45.3% decrease from 2024.

Healthcare benefits segment (Aetna)

Total 2025 revenue was $143.4 billion, up 9.7% year over year. Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $36.3 billion.

The segment documented an adjusted operating loss of $676 million in the fourth quarter, along with a $2.9 billion adjusted operating income throughout 2025. The release pointed to Medicare Part D as a contributor to fourth-quarter losses, due to premium deficiency reserves and the Inflation Reduction Act. However, underlying performance in the government business boosted income in 2025 overall.

The medical benefit ratio decreased from 92.5% in 2024 to 91.2% in 2025.

As of Dec. 31, medical membership was 26.6 million, down 504,000 from the previous year. There are 18.8 million commercial, 4.3 million Medicare Advantage and 2.3 million Medicaid members.

Health services segment

Total revenue in 2025 was $190 billion, up 9.7% from 2024. Revenue in the fourth quarter was $51.2 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $7.2 billion in 2025, a 1.3% year-over-year decrease.

The company processed 1.9 billion pharmacy claims in 2025, a 0.9% dip from last year.

Pharmacy and consumer wellness

Total revenue was $139.4 billion in 2025, up 11.9% year over year. Revenue in the fourth quarter was $37.7 billion.

Adjusted operating income was $6 billion in 2025, up 4.6% from 2024, motivated by increased prescription volume, including contributions from Rite Aid prescription file acquisitions, and a favorable drug mix.

Prescriptions filled on a 30-day equivalent basis increased 5.4%, reaching 1.8 billion in 2025.