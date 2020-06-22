Court invalidates Biogen's Tecfidera patent

A federal judge ruled that Biogen's patent on its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera, is invalid, opening the drug up to generic competition, STAT reported.

The ruling was a win for Mylan, which filed the lawsuit against Biogen to win rights to produce its own generic version of Tecfidera.

Biogen plans to appeal the decision, according to STAT. Last year, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board had ruled in Biogen's favor in a review of the same patent.

Tecfidera has been responsible for about one-third of Biogen's total revenue, with $4.43 billion in sales in 2019, $3.3 billion of which were in the U.S.

Analysts said they predict Mylan will launch its generic Tecfidera in 2021, STAT reported.



