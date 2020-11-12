AstraZeneca says its cancer drug didn't help COVID-19 patients in clinical trials

AstraZeneca's blood cancer drug, Calquence, failed in a phase 2 trial to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover, the drugmaker said Nov. 12.

A group of patients taking Calquence in addition to receiving standard care didn't show fewer deaths or respiratory failures.

"While the [trial] results are disappointing, we remain committed to advancing science that helps patients during this unprecedented global pandemic, including clinical trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine and our long-acting antibody combination," said José Baselga, AstraZeneca's executive vice president of oncology research and development.

Calquence is one of many existing drugs approved to treat other conditions that have been tested against COVID-19.

AstraZeneca said this trial won't have any effect on Calquence's approval for treating blood cancers, and no new safety concerns were found.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Florida surveying pharmacies, hospitals on vaccine storage capabilities

18 generic drugmakers unite to speed access to COVID-19 treatments

Cardinal Health, CDC partner to give pharmacies COVID-19 vaccine access

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.