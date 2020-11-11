Florida surveying pharmacies, hospitals on vaccine storage capabilities

Florida has begun sending surveys to hospitals to determine if they're able to store vaccines that need to be kept at ultra-low temperatures and plans to send the surveys to pharmacies as well, WFTV, an ABC affiliate in Orlando, reported.

Pfizer's vaccine, which was shown earlier this week to be 90 percent effective at blocking COVID-19, has to be kept at about 90 degrees below zero, requiring special ultra-cold refrigerators. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said that his company could distribute 50 million doses of the vaccine this year, WFTV reported.

The surveys have been sent to hospitals, and similar surveys will next go to pharmacies and emergency medical service providers, followed by county health departments. The county health departments have until Dec. 1 to conduct a practice vaccine distribution run, WFTV reported.

Florida's vaccine distribution plan calls for it to prioritize healthcare workers who likely will receive their vaccinations at hospitals. Long-term care staff and residents will also be prioritized, and they likely will get vaccinated by retail pharmacies or county health departments, according to WFTV.

