Ibuprofen may be more effective than acetaminophen in treating fever, pain in infants, analysis finds

Ibuprofen may be more effective at treating pain and fever in infants, according to a review of 19 studies involving hundreds of thousands of infants published JAMA Network Open.

The studies compared acetaminophen with ibuprofen for safety and effectiveness and found that ibuprofen was slightly more effective in reducing fever four to 24 hours after administration, The New York Times reported.

The review combined data from 19 studies involving more than 240,000 children under the age of 2.

Neither drug was more effective than the other in reducing fever within four hours of administration. Some experts have suggested that acetaminophen may cause an increased risk for asthma, and ibuprofen may cause an increased risk for kidney problems. But the review found few serious side effects from either drug, the Times reported.

More articles on pharmacy:

Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug gets FDA emergency approval

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine prevents 90% of infections, interim trial analysis finds

Some Operation Warp Speed 3rd-party contracts lack consumer protections, HHS release shows

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.