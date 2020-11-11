Cardinal Health, CDC partner to give pharmacies COVID-19 vaccine access

Cardinal Health signed an agreement with the CDC Nov. 11 to act as a network administrator during phase 2 of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19.

The healthcare giant will work with the agency to enable retail, independent and long-term care pharmacies to secure COVID-19 vaccine doses once one becomes available.

"Cardinal Health is committed to working with the CDC and our pharmacy customers to ensure a safe and secure COVID-19 vaccine administration network across the United States," Victor Crawford, CEO of Cardinal Health's pharmaceutical segment, said in a news release. "Pharmacists are serving on the front line of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and are an important part of our nation's fight against the pandemic."

