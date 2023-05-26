Amoxicillin shortage expected to continue into June

The ongoing amoxicillin shortage is projected to continue into June, according to a May 22 update from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The shortage of the antibiotic began in October 2022 and was most recently expected to resolve in late April. However, now major drugmakers like Hikma, Sandoz and Teva say their amoxicillin stock is still suffering.

According to the ASHP update, Hikma does have oral prescriptions of the drug available, but only for current customers. Sandoz cited several dosage levels of the drug that are currently on backorder, and it did not give an estimated resupply date. Teva is anticipating its short supply to be restocked in early-June.