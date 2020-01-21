Amazon files 'Amazon Pharmacy' trademarks in 3 more countries

Amazon filed to trademark its "Amazon Pharmacy" brand in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, a sign that it may be planning to expand its business outside the U.S., CNBC reported.

PillPack, the internet pharmacy Amazon acquired in 2018, announced it was rebranding to include "Amazon Pharmacy" in its logo in November.

Amazon has now filed to trademark "Amazon Pharmacy" in Canada, the U.K., and Australia, according to CNBC. While it is not definite the internet pharmacy will operate outside the U.S., it indicates the company is at least considering going international.

The trademark filing on Canada's Intellectual Property Office website shows that Amazon Pharmacy may expand beyond prescription drugs, listing sanitary preparations for medical purposes, dietary supplements, dental wax and other medical products.

A PillPack spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Read the full article here.

