Allergic reactions to Moderna COVID-19 vaccines rare, CDC says

The CDC said 10 cases of confirmed anaphylaxis have occurred in patients shortly after receiving a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, an average of 2.5 cases of anaphylaxis out of 1 million shots given.

The agency said in a Jan. 22 report that anaphylaxis, a rare, severe, life-threatening allergic reaction, has been confirmed in 10 people out of 4,041,396 Moderna vaccines given between Dec. 21 and Jan. 10.

In nine out of 10 cases, the anaphylaxis began within 15 minutes of vaccination. Nine out of 10 people had a history of allergies or allergic reactions, and five had previous histories of anaphylaxis. No anaphylaxis deaths have been reported.

A total of 1,266 adverse events related to the Moderna vaccine have been reported as of Jan. 10, or 0.03 percent of all shots given. Of those, 108 were identified as possible cases of severe allergic reaction, including anaphylaxis, though just 10 were confirmed to be anaphylaxis. Forty-seven adverse events were determined to be nonanaphylaxis allergic reactions, and 47 were considered nonallergic adverse events.

Find the CDC's full report here.

